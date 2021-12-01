Superior Unveils Plow Tracking Website

SUPERIOR, Wis. – With the Twin Ports waiting to see its first major snowstorm of the season, Superior is ready to show people which streets have been recently plowed and treated.

Thanks to a partnership with Verizon Connect, GPS tracking devices have been added to their four sanders to show their current location and direction they are traveling. It can be viewed on the city’s website or through the Verizon Reveal app.

Mayor Jim Paine says these vehicles are the ones responsible for 80 to 90-percent of the city’s roads. “If you’re getting up early and you want to know where the plows are at, if they are out on the roads yet, just head on out to the city’s Public Works page and we got a link to the tracker. You can watch it update every 30 seconds.”

Mayor Paine adds it can help people see which roads are the safest to travel during a winter storm. “The idea is within an hour, within a few hours of it starting to snow, you should be able to drive safely on any street within a few blocks of any address in the city,” says Paine. “So if you can make it to these sander routes, you should generally be safe.”

The city will be using the information collected from the trackers to help direct sanders to parts of the city that need immediate attention. Future updates are in the works to show where plows have been within the past few hours.

Click here to access the tracking website.