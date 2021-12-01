Superior’s Christkindlemarkt Back this Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — A holiday market will be taking place this weekend in Superior.

The Thirsty Pagan will be hosting the 10th annual Christkindlmarkt.

It is the first time they will be hosting the event.

Attendees can expect several local vendors and events with german flare such as mulled wine and the Minnesota Krampus organization.

Founders say, with the heavy foot traffic at the brewery it will allow them to grow their annual tradition.

“My wife is from Germany and her passion always was since coming over here was to have a German Christmas market. Basically what it is is a venue with crafters. It’s a craft show. We like to pattern it more towards a german theme,” Superior Christkindlmarkt Co-Founder, Mac McDonald says.

The event will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then the next two Saturdays after that at the same time.