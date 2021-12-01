UMD’s Maura Crowell Talks 200th Career Coaching Victory

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend, UMD women’s hockey coach Maura Crowell earned her 200th career coaching victory. She was asked if there are any wins that stand out more than others and one did immediately come to mind.

“That Colgate win in the tournament last year was pretty special. Alma mater and all that aside, more so just a big moment for the program here in the NCAA tournament and to get back into the Frozen Four, that was one that stands out,” Crowell said.

Crowell will look for win #201 when her Bulldogs take on Ohio State this weekend.