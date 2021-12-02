9 of 14 Picked for Jury for Trial in Daunte Wright’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Prosecutors and attorneys for the suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s shooting death have seated nine of the 14 jurors needed for her trial, including a woman who said she owns a stun gun.

Kim Potter, who is white, is charged with manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

Potter has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright when he pulled away from officers, but that she shot him with her handgun by mistake.

The stun gun owner seated on the jury said she could set aside what she knows about her own device in judging the case.