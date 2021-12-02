Duluth Cider Starts Weekly Holiday Market to Keep Shopping Local

Donations will also be accepted at the holiday markets for the Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center.

DULUTH, Minn.- Those looking to continue shopping local for the holidays have a new weekly option at Duluth Cider.

The Cidery in the Lincoln Park neighborhood is hosting a holiday market every Thursday.

Live music and about 6 to 10 local vendors showcasing their goods will be on-site each week.

Organizers say they wanted to provide a central location where people could shop and support their community

“We love cider here, but even more our heart, everyone who works here our heart is in our neighbors in need,” said Jake Scott, co-owner of Duluth Cider, “and it’s not always easy to tell which of our neighbors are in need so this is just a way for all of us to come together in the same room and support some small businesses.”

