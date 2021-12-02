Duluth Needs Snow Removal Volunteer Spots Filled

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is still looking for volunteers to be paired with seniors and people with disabilities to help them clear away the upcoming winter snow.

With all 25 spots in the Snow Removal Assistance Program filled, eight to ten people and their equipment are needed to ensure every locations can take part.

“I know for many of us we haven’t had much snow hit the ground yet, so people are a little bit more relaxed on signing up,” says Human Rights Officer Carl Crawford. “But we really want to get those people signed up right now so we can give comfort to some folks and let them know that help is on the way.”

Volunteers are still needed in the Lincoln Park, West Duluth, and Piedmont neighborhoods.

“Most people who have done this leave with friendships, with opportunities of doing a great job in helping their community, and most importantly knowing that you helped someone in their time of need,” says Crawford. “We’ve seen the hearts of people here in Duluth. We know that they can come forward and help folks out. They’ve done it before. We’re asking them to do it one more time.”

Click here to go to the city’s website to learn more about the program and sign up.