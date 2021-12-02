Duluth School District Proposes to Extend the Upcoming Winter Break

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School District says they are proposing to extend the upcoming Winter Break by two days to help with student and staff COVID safety as well as address staffing shortages.

“With general staffing shortages, many unfilled positions, and a shortage of temporary help, every position in the district has been impacted. We need to ensure that we have sufficient custodial, clerical, child nutrition, paraprofessional, transportation, support, childcare, and instructional staff to safely serve our students,” said John Magas, Superintendent. “We also want to ensure student, staff, and family safety by providing COVID testing opportunities for students and staff as they return to school from our winter break. With the recent increases in case numbers, as well as the unknowns related to the new variant, we are planning to offer testing through local public health and our community partners on Monday, January 3rd.”

Currently, Winter Break begins on Thursday, December 23, and runs through Friday, December 31.

The proposed Winter Break modification would instead close school beginning on Wednesday, December 22 through Monday, January 3 with school back in session on January 4.

The school board will vote on the modification as part of a special school board meeting on Tuesday, December 7.

“We realize that this change can impact our families differently. Wanting to give as much notice as possible, we are sharing this proposed change, pending board approval. We also recognize that foodservice and child care needs must be acknowledged and supported and are proud to be working with our community partners to assist with these vital needs,” said Magas.

The district says they will provide additional updates as it becomes available.