Lincoln Park Flats Now Leasing Apartment Units

DULUTH, Minn. — A new Duluth apartment complex called Lincoln Park Flats is scheduled to open this summer.

“People have been excited about it. It’s not too often that we do have brand new housing coming into areas that are coming into areas that are so developed and in such as need,” P&R Companies Operations Manager, Megan Holsclaw says.

With construction now nearly six months in, lincoln park flats have also started leasing out several of the 74 units in the complex.

“Apartments range from smaller studios to average size studios even with some balconies with some great lake views. One bedroom, one-bedrooms plus and some two bedrooms with great lake views as well.”

In the heart of the Lincoln Park Craft District, it will help the surrounding local businesses grow too.

“You kind of have this built-in customer base that we’ve had but now we are just expanding on that,” Bent Paddle Director of Taproom & Retail Operations, Pepin Young says.

With the ongoing housing struggle, nearby businesses are happy that these units will be available in Lincoln Park come June.

“Anywhere we see housing go in that’s great. We are excited that there’s going to be housing in the neighborhood here as well as the hillside that surrounds us,” Young says.

Construction tours of the lincoln park flats will start around the first of the year.

“It’s a great way for tenants, prospects, and anyone who wants to see the building.”