New Record Raised During Guest Server Event

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A new record amount was raised when some of Superior and Douglas County’s top public safety officials were guest servers at The Kitchen Thursday.

Police Chief Nicholas Alexander, Fire Chief Scott Gordon, Sheriff Thomas Dalbec, and District Attorney Mark Fruehauf spent the lunch rush taking orders, handing out prime rib meals, and refilling drinks as part of an annual fundraiser.

Regulars to the restaurant and those who come to eat during this event, such as Sue Britton, Nell Loughren, and Joannie Thompson, say the four did a fine job.

“I think it’s wonderful,” says Britton, “and I think they do a fabulous jobs, and I like that they are donating to different charities every year.”

Superior Police say $2,800 was raised through tips and donations, which is the most ever in the four years doing this. The money will be donated to Toys for Tots.