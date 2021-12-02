Omicron Variant Case Confirmed in Minnesota

The first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday. The confirmation comes one day after the first U.S. cases of the omicron variant were detected in California.

Doug Shultz with the Minnesota Department of Health says the virus was detected through the state’s variant surveillance program in a person who recently traveled to New York City.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, Minnesota’s nation-leading genome sequencing infrastructure and strong testing network have allowed the state to quickly track the COVID-19 virus and better understand its spread. Today, those tools detected a case of the Omicron variant in Minnesota,” Governor Tim Walz said in a release. “This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise. We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster. Together, we can fight this virus and help keep Minnesotans safe.”

The omicron variant was first classified by the World Health Organization on Nov. 26. It was first detected in Africa and Europe. There are many unanswered questions surrounding the new variant, including whether it is more contagious than previous strains, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether the vaccine is effective against it.