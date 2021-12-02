Overnight Apartment Fire in Duluth Displaces Two Residents

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the Endion neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to reports of an apartment fire around 3:45 a.m. on the 1900 block of Jefferson Street.

Flames could be seen coming from a ground-floor window of the building.

Fire crews knocked down the flames quickly and contained the fire to one room.

No injuries were reported.

Two residents are displaced as a result of the fire.

Damage is estimated at $7,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.