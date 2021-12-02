Overnight Apartment Fire in Duluth Displaces Two Residents
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the Endion neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Crews responded to reports of an apartment fire around 3:45 a.m. on the 1900 block of Jefferson Street.
Flames could be seen coming from a ground-floor window of the building.
Fire crews knocked down the flames quickly and contained the fire to one room.
No injuries were reported.
Two residents are displaced as a result of the fire.
Damage is estimated at $7,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.