Ski, Snowboard, Then Enjoy a Little Mexican Flare from Riverside Bar & Grill

Cooking Connection: Chicken Street Tacos from Riverside Bar & Grill

DULUTH, Minn. – This week’s Cooking Connection takes Meteorologist Ken Slama to Spirit Mountain, home of the Riverside Bar and Grill.

Their family-friendly menu offers a variety of food to help reenergize you before returning to the slopes this winter season.

This week we tried their take on street tacos, which are chicken with a hint of curry along with a chipotle ranch sauce.

The tacos are just one of the many delicious items on their menu to check out on your next visit to Spirit Mountain – as long as it is Thursday through Sunday.

Click here for more information about Riverside Bar and Grill including their hours and menu.