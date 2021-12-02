Superior Fire Department’s Toys for Tots Program Underway

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Fire Department’s Toys for Tots campaign is in full swing.

People can drop off new, unwrapped toys at their headquarters and over a dozen business locations through December 13th. A complete list, as well as online wish lists for toys can be found here.

“We will service whoever gets signed up,” says firefighter John Lundberg, a motor pump operator driver. “On an average, we service between 500 and 800 kids in Douglas County. Last year we were closer to the 800 side.”

After 2020 saw a drop in donations, requiring organizers to spend more of their monetary donations on toys, hopes are for a rebound in toys this year.

Lundberg says this campaign continues a holiday tradition that the department has been going on for over a century. “I’m happy and proud to be a part of continuing that, and it’s something that the community as a whole, Superior and Douglas County, really take care of their own. It makes me proud to be part of that community.”

Families who want to sign up can do so at the Salvation Army location in Superior by December 9. The toys will be handed out December 18 and 19.