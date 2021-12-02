Vikre Distillery Offering Holiday-Themed Cocktail Kits

DULUTH, Minn. — If you want to bring craft cocktails right to your home for the holidays, Vikre Distillery in Canal Park has you covered.

Vikre first made its craft cocktail kits for customers to take home during the first pandemic shutdown as a way to keep business going.

The idea turned out to be a pretty big hit, and now the business not only sells regular cocktail kits, but holiday-themed ones too, such as cranberry ginger mules.

Each kit makes about 4 to 6 drinks and includes Vikre-distilled alcohol, syrups, and other fresh ingredients that are made that same day.

“People have really really enjoyed it,” Jordan Decker, with Virke, said. “We often do themed kits around whatever the holiday is, or the time of year, so we have a lot of great holiday kits right now that we’re going to keep offering through Christmas and the New Year.”

The Vikre Distillery also recently went through renovations, moving its bar completely upstairs, creating a cocktail lounge area on the lower level and adding table service.