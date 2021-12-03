Area Fire Departments Host Regional Testing

DULUTH, Minn. — For the first time, the Duluth fire department was among five fire departments participating in regional testing on Saturday for those wanting to become a firefighter.

The Cloquet, Duluth, Hibbing, Virginia and Superior Fire Departments joined forces to hold the testing at the Lake Superior College Emergency Response Training Center in Gary New Duluth.

The goal was to make it easier for people to apply to the jobs using a written test and physical agility test simulating what a firefighter goes through on a daily basis.

Department heads hope it will help them fill their vacancies.

“It’s exciting for us. All five departments as a whole and in the fire service just in general we have seen less candidates. Less people applying less people trying to get into the field for some reason. It’s something that we haven’t been able to pinpoint,” Duluth Fire Department Chief, Shawn Krizaj says.

More than 80 people participated in the testing session.