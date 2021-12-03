Church Spreads Holiday Cheer to Community with Cookie Baking Day

Plates of cookies went to UMD and CSS college students, as well as shut-ins, group homes, and treatment homes.

DULUTH, Minn.- A group of women at a local church are spreading holiday cheer in their own sweet way — with some Christmas cookies.

Lakeview Covenant Church on Jean Duluth Road hosted a cookie baking day Friday.

Women brought their own ready-to-bake cookie dough and pans, or they could bake at home.

Organizers hope to bring some warmth to others this holiday season.

“We just started up after COVID, everybody’s been kind of separate and just a couple of ideas to get people together and ladies together for the afternoon and why not do something for the community at the same time?” Beth Sullivan said.

Saturday the church will host a drive-thru nativity at 1 p.m.