City of Duluth Bringing Back ‘Snow Stompers’ Program

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation division is bringing back the popular Snow Stompers program this year.

The Snow Stompers program uses volunteers to pack down trails making them more accessible for users during the winter.

By packing the trails, users who do not have snowshoes or need a more stable surface, are provided with more options to get out in nature.

Snowshoes are available for volunteers to checkout for free for the winter season.

Trail sections in need of stomping include:

Ely’s Peak Loop Trail, Superior Hiking Trail (Approximately 3 miles)

Green Street to the Zoo, Superior Hiking Trail (Approximately 1.25 miles)

Lincoln Park Drive (Approximately 0.75 miles)

Twin Ponds to 24th Ave W, Multiuse Trail (Approximately 1.95 miles)

Chester Rim Multiuse Loop Trail (Approximately 1.16 miles)

Chester Creek Trail (Approximately 1.75 miles)

Morningside, Vermillion Rd to Jean Duluth Rd, Superior Hiking Trail (Approximately 0.96 miles)

For questions or to sign up for this program, click here.

This opportunity will remain open until all of the slots have been filled.