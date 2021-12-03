City of Duluth Seeking Affordable Housing Development Proposals

Deadline to Apply is Jan. 30, 2022

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is looking to fund up to four proposals from developers across the area to build affordable, multifamily, residential structures in Duluth that are in need of financial assistance.

This past July, the city received federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.

From the $50 million received, $19.2 million has been set aside by the Duluth City Council and will go toward the development or redevelopment of new affordable housing.

The city wants developers to know they would also be responsible for private dollar investments along with applying for several other financing opportunities.

Projects could begin as soon as the summer of 2022.

“The intent is to look citywide and see where developers would propose affordable housing, mixed-income affordable housing, and more deeply affordable housing structures, the number of units per structure and how can we get the most units with the resources we have allocated,” said Jason Hale, senior housing developer with the City of Duluth.

Following funding guidelines from the ARP, the City of Duluth must have all plans for development and how to spend the funding submitted by 2024 with the money spent by 2026.

The deadline for developers to submit their proposals is Jan. 30. Click here for more information.