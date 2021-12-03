DECC’s Winter Village Prepares for Opening Day

DULTUH, Minn. — Saturday marks the comeback of the Winter Village, but this year, it’s behind the DECC on Harbor Drive with a few new additions.

This year’s Winter Village is taking full advantage of the new location in front of the aerial lift bridge.

With all local craftsmanship and vendors, the event will also feature a brand new indoor yule-hall and an opportunity to rent ice skates, to head out on the old ice rink in the DECC.

With this being one of the largest Christmas markets in the area they expect upwards of 15,000 people on opening day alone.

“The first year we did this, Anna Bailey ran out of all the art. Her and her husband had to go home and make art for the next day. And it’s just kind of a cool thing to see this market just always surprises people with how well it does. And I think this year I’m excited because I think more of Duluth is going to get to witness how big of an event this is for the region,” Dan Hartman, Executive Director of the DECC said.

The Winter Village will take place Saturday and Sunday this weekend from 10 to 5 p-m behind the DECC.