Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Motivated by Section Title Loss

So far to start the season, the Thunderhawks are 3-0 and have outscored their opponents 27-3.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Following an appearance in last season’s section championship game, the Grand Rapids boys hockey team has picked up right where they left off. So far, they are 3-0 and have outscored their opponents 27-3.

While the fast start is ideal, the Thunderhawks say they need to stay focused on their goal which is making it back to the state tournament.

Last season due to the pandemic, the Thunderhawks were able to host the section championship. Losing on home ice is a feeling they’re carrying into this season.

“We are so motivated. Coach brings it up every day, just we have to get better. Doesn’t matter what seed we are or anything, it doesn’t matter in playoffs so we’re just focused on us and our goal to get to the state tournament,” senior forward Hayden DeMars said.

“They’re hungry. It was pretty devastating last year when we lost that game to Andover. If you saw the locker room, you’d understand how devastated they were and the kids are focused in,” head coach Wade Chiodo added.

Even though the Thunderhawks graduated 2021 Mr. Hockey winner Jack Peart, they bring back plenty of experience and say they feel strong about their defense.

“It’s definitely in our defense this year, that’s the core of our team, coach has been saying that since day one. So if we start there and build out, we’ll have great chances,” senior defenseman Sam Sterle said.

“You’re never going to replace everyone but you know what, it’s next opportunity for someone to be in the spotlight and somebody to fill a spot they had last year,” Chiodo added.

Grand Rapids will be back in action Saturday hosting Forest Lake.