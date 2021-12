Klein Reaches 100 Career Points as UMD Women’s Hockey Topples Ohio State

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior Anna Klein scored twice as the UMD women’s hockey team knocked off Ohio State 5-2 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Klein becomes the 22nd player in program history to score 100 career points. The Bulldogs will look to sweep the series Saturday against the Buckeyes.