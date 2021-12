Late Goals Lifts UW-Superior Men’s Hockey Past UW-River Falls

Bradley Stonnell and Zach Bannister each scored for the Yellowjackets.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Two late goals in the third period was all the UW-Superior men’s hockey team needed to get the 2-1 win over UW-River Falls on Friday night.

UWS improves to 5-3 on the season and will play at UW-Stout on Saturday night.