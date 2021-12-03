MSHSL Approves Shot Clock Implementation for Varsity Girls, Boys Basketball

Supporters say the ruling will now force coaches to move away from strategies that involve just keeping the ball away from the other team.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – There are only nine states in the entire country that use shot clocks for high school basketball games. Now you can add one more to the list following Thursday morning’s big announcement.

The Minnesota State High School League voted unanimously to adopt a 35-second shot clock for boys and girls varsity basketball starting in the 2023-2024 season. A shot clock can also be implemented at lower levels with the consent of both teams. Supporters say the ruling will now force coaches to move away from strategies that involve just keeping the ball away from the other team.

According to the MSHSL’s survey of member schools 18% already have shot clocks, 26% say they can have them ready next year and 31% could have them installed in two years.