Northwestern Girls Basketball Still Hungry Despite Recent Success

MAPLE, Wis. – The Northwestern girls basketball team opened their season earlier this week with a home win over Ashland.

The Tigers come into the season with big expectations as the two-time regional champs. But even with that success, this squad is hungry for much more.

“When we first started our practice, we talked about like the state championship is the goal, and what are we going to do to get there. We’ve come so close like my freshman year we were so close to that sectional finals. We’re trying to build up that legacy again,” guard Tieryn Plasch said.

“The bar’s been raised to a certain level and they want to keep it there for one. And two, be that one to take the next step and that’s something that I think they’re all trying to push for,” head coach Paul Eberhardt added.

Northwestern will return to action Saturday at Cumberland.