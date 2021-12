Prep Boys Basketball: Esko Tops Virginia, Cloquet Knocks Off Barnum

Home court advantage was the key on the hardwood for the Eskomos and the Lumberjacks.

ESKO, Minn. – In their season opener at home, it was Esko all over Virginia 87-62 as the Eskomos start their season with a win.

In other prep boys action, Cloquet improves to 2-0 as they downed Barnum 77-68.