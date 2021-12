Prep Boys Hockey: Grand Rapids Blanks Duluth Marshall, Duluth East Falls in Overtime

The Thunderhawks rolls past the Hilltoppers to improve to 3-0 on the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Grand Rapids boys hockey team scored early and often as they defeated Duluth Marshall 12-0 Thursday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

In other prep boys hockey action, Duluth East fell in overtime to Bemidji 4-3 at the Heritage Center.