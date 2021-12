Prep Girls Basketball: Duluth Marshall, Proctor Earn Opening Night Wins at Home

The Hilltoppers and Rails each started their respective seasons 1-0.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall girls basketball opened their season with a home win over Two Harbors 74-47 behind 34 points from Regan Juenemann.

In other prep girls basketball action, it was Proctor over Moose Lake-Willow River 75-49.