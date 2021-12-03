St. Scholastica Women’s Hockey Falls at Home to Hamline

Taylor Thompson's goal in the first period made her the third player in program history to score 100 career points, joining Nina Waidacher and current teammate Rachel Anderson.

DULUTH, Minn. – Fifth-year forward Taylor Thompson made history on Friday night but the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team couldn’t hang on late, as Hamline got the 5-2 win to open the weekend series.

Hermantown native Mariah Haedrich and Thompson scored the goals for the Saints in the first period. Thompson’s goal gave her 100 points for her career, becoming just the third player in program history to do so. Thompson joins Nina Waidacher and current teammate Rachel Anderson to make the list.

Saints fall to 5-3-1 on the season in their first MIAC loss. They’ll look to rebound at Hamline on Saturday.