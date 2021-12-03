Truckers for Tots Aims to Help Families for Christmas

DULUTH, Minn. — Some trucks unloaded more fun cargo for Northlanders on Friday.

The Salvation Army once again partnered with Mid-State Truck services to bring Christmas cheer to families in need this holiday season.

The Truckers for Tots campaign started over a decade ago in Wisconsin and came to Duluth just last year.

Mid-State Truckers raised $55,000 total at all of their locations, $5,000 more than their goal.

Some of that was used to purchase toys at Miller Hill Fleet Farm, which were delivered to the Salvation Army on Friday.

Organizers were happy to help everyone have a joyful holiday season.

“We as a group have a great part of this where we get out and get to shop for the toys. Get out and have a good time in the community so it really means a lot to all of us,” Mid-State Truckers Duluth Operations Manager, Mike Cooper says.

The toys will be distributed from December 20th through the 23rd.

There’s still time to be a bell-ringer with the Salvation Army, that info can be found here.