UMD Men’s Hockey Stunned On The Road at Northern Michigan

Blake Biondi, Casey Gilling, Quinn Olson and Carter Loney scored for the Bulldogs.

MARUQETTE, Mich. – In their first game as the top-ranked team in the country, the UMD men’s hockey team fell to Northern Michigan 5-4 Friday night at the Berry Events Center.

the Bulldogs, who will try to split their series Saturday night in Marquette.