Cosmic Skating at Winter Village takes Families Out of this World

DULUTH, Minn. — One of the village’s new additions is the cosmic skating rink inside the old DECC arena.

The DECC brought in a lighting company to set up the neon lights for the public to skate under, and people could lace-up skates provided for rent by the city of Duluth.

Organizers say highlighting the old UMD rink as part of the winter village felt appropriate, and the response from the public showed how much everyone enjoyed it.

“This and the pioneer hall, the yule hall, are a great example of these extra features that the DECC can bring, that would’ve never been possible before, and as you can see behind me, the public is clearly already enjoying this, and I think it represents Duluth so much in so many different ways, it’s a very classic Duluth thing to have a skating rink as a part of another event,” Dan Hartman, Executive Director of the DECC, said.

Public skating is open during the Winter Village from 2 to 5 PM.