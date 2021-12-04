First Case of the Omicron Variant Identified in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis.- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has detected the state’s first case of the Omicron variant, in a resident with recent travel history to South Africa.

According to the DHS, the person with the Omicron variant is an adult male and is a Milwaukee County resident who recently returned from a trip to South Africa. The person was fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

The person reported mild symptoms and required no hospitalization. Contact tracing efforts have been completed, the DHS said in a release Saturday.

According to the release, this case is not related to the COVID-19 outbreak that DHS and the City of Milwaukee Health Department are investigating.

“We’ve been prepared for this news and will continue trusting the science to help keep Wisconsinites and our communities healthy and safe,” said Governor Tony Evers. “Now is the time to double down on our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. I urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose as soon as possible and to follow the latest public health guidance.”

The Omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa in November 2021 and has spread to the United States, including Wisconsin.

The Omicron variant contains a concerning number of mutations to the spike protein.

Certain mutations on the spike protein were already recognized on other variants and have been associated with increased transmissibility and antibody resistance.

It will take several weeks to determine Omicron’s transmissibility, impact on disease severity, and the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments against it.

“With the detection of Omicron in Wisconsin, Wisconsinites should stay vigilant in their efforts to stay healthy and to help prevent further strain on our heavily burdened hospital system,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “As we learn more about this variant and how easily it spreads, it’s crucial that all Wisconsinites continue to practice good public health safety measures like getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, staying home if you’re sick, and getting tested.”