Holiday Shoppers Browse Small Businesses at Zeitgeist Pop-Up Sale

The Shop Small Duluth Holiday Pop-Up will be back at Zeitgeist Sunday from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn.- More local small business options were set up at Zeitgeist Arts Café this weekend for holiday shoppers this weekend.

Zeitgeist, the Greater Downtown Council, and Shop Small Duluth teamed up for the Shop Small Duluth Holiday Popup Sale.

8 different local vendors brought their handcrafted items.

They say after the pandemic, they appreciate getting to share their passion in person again.

“Well for a small business owner we love what we do and to be able to tell people and for them to be able to hold it in their hand and look at it and just tell them how much love we have for what we do is really a great opportunity as well,” said Stacie Renne, Partner at Warrior Printress Letter Press and Design, and the organizer of the event.

