Navigators Help Minnesotans Enroll in Healthcare at Duluth Public Library

Applicants should bring income information, social security numbers, and any employer health insurance info.

DULUTH, Minn.- With open enrollment underway for Minnesota health insurance, navigators are available to help sign up at the Duluth Public Library.

Starting Saturday they’re set up upstairs to visit for free with no appointment needed.

The deadline is December 15th for coverage to start in January.

Navigators encourage signing up during the open enrollment period because you might not be able to pick insurance up later.

“Certainly people are getting sick right now Minnesota is a hotspot for COVID-19 and people do get very sick and you want to be able to go in and get care you want to be able to get tested, get vaccinated, get medical care if you need it, not only for COVID but for anything that happens,” said Megan Halena, Program Director for Generations Healthcare Initiatives.

“It’s peace of mind but it just keeps you healthier,” she said.

Navigators will be at the main library Thursday afternoons and the next 2 Saturdays before Christmas before returning in January.