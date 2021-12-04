St. Scholastica Men’s Hockey Hangs On to Sweep Hamline

DULUTH, Minn. – After a back and forth first period, the St. Scholastica men’s hockey team hung on late for the 6-5 win over Hamline to sweep the home and home series.

Filimon Ledenkov, Nathan Adrian, Danylo Sukhonos, Brent Jones, Michael Tablot, and Bryce Johnson all scored for the Saints. Jack Bostedt finished with 18 saves.

St. Scholastica improves to 6-4 (3-3) on the season and now gets set for the Superior Showdown which starts Dec. 30 in Superior.