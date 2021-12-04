UMD Men’s Basketball Stays Undefeated, Women Win Big Against Minnesota Crookston

Jack Middleton led the UMD men with 22 points as they improve to 9-0, while Brooke Olson paced the women with 19 points as they picked up back-to-back wins.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball team continued their best start in program history, hanging on for a 75-68 win over Minnesota Crookston to stay undefeated on the season.

Jack Middleton led the way with 22 points while Austin Andrews finished with 21 points and tied a career-high 15 rebounds. The Bulldogs shot 40 percent from the field for the game.

UMD improves to 9-0 (3-0) on the season and will host Minot State on Friday with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the UMD women’s basketball team got off to a fast start and never looked back, cruising to the 78-46 win over Minnesota Crookston to pick up back-to-back wins.

Brooke Olson led the way with 19 points while Sarah Grow also finished in double-digits with 10 points. The Bulldogs shot just over 51 percent from the field.

UMD improves to 4-3 (2-1) on the season and will host Minot State at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.