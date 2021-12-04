UMD Men’s Hockey Swept by Northern Michigan on the Road

Tanner Laderoute and Koby Bender scored the two goals for the Bulldogs as they suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The tough weekend for the No. 1 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team continued as Northern Michigan got the 5-2 win on Saturday night to complete the sweep. It’s the first time all season the Bulldogs have suffered back-to-back losses.

The Bulldogs fell into an early hole that they couldn’t climb out of fast enough. Tanner Laderoute and Koby Bender scored the two goals for the Bulldogs, while Ben Patt made 26 saves in his second career start. The Bulldogs finished the day outshooting the Wildcats 33-31.

UMD falls to 10-5-1 on the season and will return to AMSOIL Arena next weekend for an NCHC series against Denver. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:07 p.m.