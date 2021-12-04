UMD Women’s Hockey Drops Series Finale to Ohio State

Elizabeth Giguere and Gabbie Hughes scored for the Bulldogs as they split the weekend series with the Buckeyes.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 8/9 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team couldn’t overcome an early deficit, as No. 2 Ohio State returned the favor on Saturday night in the 6-2 win to split the weekend series.

Elizabeth Giguere and Gabbie Hughes scored for the Bulldogs in the third period but it was too little too late. Emma Soderberg finished with 34 saves.

UMD falls to 8-6 (7-5) on the season and will head to Minneapolis next weekend for a series against the Gophers. Puck drop on Friday is set for just after 7:00 p.m.