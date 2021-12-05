Duluth Winter Village Ends On a High Note

The Duluth Winter Village saw more than 20,000 people on their first day alone, where the sales and income for vendors exceeded expectations.

DULUTH, Minn. — It was a snowy final day of the Winter Village behind the DECC, and after record-braking numbers on Saturday, it was obvious Sunday that the event was a success.

The relocation to the DECC also proved to be fruitful as it drew in more crowds, and was able to accommodate the numbers of people too. Some businesses said they felt the overwhelming support from the community through the weekend, and one business owner realized a special accomplishment.

“So we had two registers running all day long and we had a line of people waiting, there was one point when I looked up and I looked at our customers and I actually shed some happy tears because you think about as an entrepreneur, you step out and you take a risk and then a few years later you look up and you realize you’ve created this amazing community that loves and supports you, and it was just a really special moment for me yesterday,” Anna Bailey, Co-Owner, Bailey Builds, said.

Bailey Builds along with other vendors expect to be back next year, and they encourage those who want to buy local this holiday season to do it soon, as supplies are hard to get.