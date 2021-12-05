UMD Women’s Hockey Looking to Play More Complete Weekend Following Split Against Ohio State

DULUTH, Minn. – It wasn’t the best weekend overall for the UMD hockey teams. But the UMD women got off to a strong start on Friday to take a few points and then get the weekend split with No. 2 Ohio State.

UMD got off to a fast start Friday, scoring three goals in the first 10:30 on their way to getting the 5-2 win. Then roles were reversed on Saturday as Ohio State had all of the momentum early before UMD made a push late.

The Bulldogs now sit fourth in the WCHA standings with 21 points, with Ohio State, Wisconsin and Minnesota taking the top three spots. Head coach Maura Crowell said she needs to see her team play more of a complete weekend as they continue conference play.

“I think we can play with the best teams in the country, we can beat the best teams in the country. We’ve beaten Minnesota, we’ve beaten Ohio State. The top four in the WCHA is legit. If we want to be highly ranked like that, we’ve got to be able to bounce back or go for two big games, that’s what we’re looking for is consistency from Friday to Saturday night against top opponents. We swept St. Thomas, we swept Bemidji, we had an opportunity to sweep today but we didn’t get it done so that’s our next step in our development as a team,” Crowell said.

UMD has a big test next weekend at Minnesota for two games. Puck drop on Friday in Minneapolis is set for 7:01 p.m.