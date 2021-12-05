Winter Village Debuts Behind The DECC

DULTUH, Minn. — Despite the cold, Duluth’s Winter Village’s new spot behind the DECC attracted thousands for opening day.

The new location featured water-front views and a yule hall and ice skating rink inside the DECC”s old rink.

More than 40 local vendors came from all over the Northland and were excited to share everything from apparel and art to food and drink with the Twin Ports, and many said they loved this year’s new accommodations.

“We didn’t know what to expect really, we’ve attended them before, or I have but it’s just been amazing, it’s been so exciting to see the public come out and support small business and people are just so happy and friendly and in the spirit,” Mariah McKechnie, Owner Of Superior Blooms, said.

Attendees say they loved the vibes that this year’s Winter Village brought, and whether first-timers or veteran vendors at the event, many say the new location will keep them coming back in the future.

“A hundred percent, absolutely, we’ve learned so much already this year, I’m excited to see what we can do next year and beyond, and we love the new location at the DECC it just feels like it supports so many more people this has been awesome,” McKechnie said.

The Winter Village continues the festivities tomorrow behind the DECC on Harbor Drive from 10 to 5 PM.