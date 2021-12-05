Wreaths Fresh from Local Fairhaven Farm

SAGINAW, Minn.- Those looking for a wreath for their holiday decorations can go local.

Fairhaven Farm in Saginaw is keeping busy after the growing season.

They create their own wreaths from the balsam trees on their land, combine them with cedar and boxwood, and use a foot-powered wreath machine to help assemble them.

It takes 15 minutes to put together one wreath, and they say it’s time well spent to continue connecting to their customers.

“We care about the people that we sell to,” said co-Founder John Benton.

“ It brings us joy to deliver them really fresh, high-quality vegetables. It brings us joy to give them these high-quality wreaths,” he said. “A big part of our business is making people happy.”

Fairhaven Farm plans to make around 200 wreaths this holiday season, with hopes to increase that in future years.