16th Annual Veterans Remembrance Dinner Held At Depot

DULUTH, Minn. –The St. Louis County Historical Society and its Veterans Memorial Hall Program held it’s 16th annual Veterans Remembrance Dinner at the Duluth Depot on Monday.

The Veterans Memorial Hall collects veterans’ stories and artifacts to educate its visitors.

Attendees purchased $50 tickets for a dinner and silent auction was held Monday night to help fundraise for the program.

The board hopes to raise thousands of dollars for veterans to tell their stories through their exhibits.

“I will tell you that means the world to us veterans to be down here and either see yourself in an experience or to be able to connect to it in a different way is just really meaningful, and of course I think it’s a great teacher for our youth and for anybody that’s interested in knowing what it is that our military does.” Lt. Col. Donna Bergstrom, USMC, Ret., said.

The Veterans Memorial Hall was established in 1909 and their website features more than eight thousand veterans stories.