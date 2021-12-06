CHUM Receives Large Donation of Blankets, Socks

DULUTH, Minn. — Just in time for the temperature drop, CHUM received a large donation of blankets and socks from Miller Hill Subaru on Monday.

Hundreds of blankets and socks will be distributed to people at the chum drop-off center in downtown Duluth.

Whatever is left over will go to the warming center.

With much colder weather now happening in the Northland, CHUM is looking especially for clothing people can wear outside for an extended amount of time.

Organizers says, this donation will be a big help.

“It is always welcome and it’s always great to have a community partner like such as Miller Hill Subaru to donate back to the community. It’s really a partnership between us and Miller Hill Subaru. Together we help take care of those in need and help take care of those in our community as much as we possibly can,” CHUM Director of Communications, Marketing & Special Events, Molly Lyons says.

This year, Subaru has donated over 100,000 blankets to shelters across the country.