Church Honors St. Nicholas Day

DULUTH, Minn. — Monday is St. Nicholas Day, and in Duluth, children and adult volunteers gathered outside the Twelve Holy Apostles Orthodox Church to celebrate.

St. Nicholas was a 4th-century Christian bishop known for being a secret gift giver and helping the poor.

These good deeds eventually formed the basis for Santa Claus.

Volunteers outside the church handed out cookies, cocoa, and stockings to those passing by.

“We started to involve the children, in an effort to keep them mindful that it is just as important to give back to the community as it is to receive, so its an important lesson for them to help out the community whether its big or small,” Lacey Wendland, the President of Woman’s Group, said.

The church also held a mass in honor of St. Nicholas Monday morning.