Coffee Conversation: Rubber Chicken Theater Returns with ‘I Saw Mommy Vaxxing Santa Claus!’

DULUTH, Minn.- After a year away, Rubber Chicken Theater returns to the stage, masked, vaxxed and ready to make merry with their annual holiday sketch comedy revue.

This year’s show, I Saw Mommy Vaxxing Santa Claus, or, Over the River and *Almost* Through the Woods, will be staged for three performances only, December 16, 17, and 18 at 7:30pm.

Shows take place at the Spirit of the North Theater in the Fitger’s Complex, and tickets are $15 per person. There will also be beer, wine, and revue-themed drinks available from The Boat Club Restaurant.