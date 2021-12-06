DFD Talks About Cold Temperature Dangers And Bundling Up

DULUTH, Minn. — With subzero temperatures on the horizon, the Duluth Fire Department wants to remind the public to be weary of the dangers of frostbite and hypothermia.

Officials say that bundling up with multiple layers and covering yourself up as much as you can is the best way to stay safe, along with simply limiting your time outside.

It can take just a few minutes for frostbite to settle in and cause permanent damage.

“If people are prepared, if they’re doing what they need to do to keep themselves warm, then that’s one less call that we have to respond to,” Jon Otis, the deputy chief of life safety with the DFD, explained. “So you know, making sure you’re dressing in layers, making sure that you’re staying dry, you have appropriate clothing, those are all important things. Looking out for other people that are in your group or your family paying especially attention to to like I said, young children or elderly people.”

Along with the cold temperatures, wind gusts hit up to 45 mph on Monday, exacerbating the chill.