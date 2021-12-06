Duluth Angel of Hope Vigil Canceled Due to Frigid Cold Weather

DULUTH, Minn.- The annual vigil in Leif Erikson Park of parents remembering the lives of children they lost has been canceled due to weather, a spokesperson with the organization said.

The vigil was scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday evening, on Worldwide Candle Lighting Day, to be held at the same time as other events around the 120 Angel of Hope statues which stand across the country.

The Duluth Angel of Hope held a separate vigil and gathering in October, to give parents a sooner event after postponing 2020’s due to the pandemic. Parents who lost children at a variety of ages to a variety of causes gathered.

The 120 statues were built after Richard Paul Evans’s book “The Christmas Box” was published in 1993, in which a woman mourned the loss of her child at the base of an angel statue.

