Duluth Native Gianna Kneepkens Named PAC-12 Freshman of the Week

The former Duluth Marshall star scored a career-high 29 points off the bench in Utah's win over 21st-ranked BYU.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Duluth native Gianna Kneepkens has been named PAC-12 Freshman of the Week.

The former Duluth Marshall star scored a career-high 29 points off the bench in Utah’s win over 21st-ranked BYU. Kneepkens shot 4/10 from three and a perfect 7/7 from the free throw line. This is the first weekly honor for Kneepkens.