Mail Room Under New Ownership, Seeing Boost in Business

DULUTH, Minn. — The new owners of The Mail Room on London Road in Duluth are getting busier for the holiday season.

After taking over November 1st, Pack and Mail now has three locations including stores in both Cloquet and west Duluth.

They offer a variety of services including faxing, copying, and more.

Extra employees have been added to be ready for the busy holiday mailing season.

That as more and more people have started coming in to send out their packages early to make sure they get to their destinations on time.

“We’ve seen a big uptick in people in people bringing in their presents. The nice thing is, you can just bring it in without a box and we can box it up for you and get it out,” Pack & Mail Owner, Crysta Reeves says.

The Mail Room is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The owner says getting holiday items in the mail by the end of next week is advised if you want those packages to arrive by Christmas.